 »   »   » Dr. Shivarajkumar Addresses Media In Udupi; Speaks About Dubbing Row

Dubbing has been opposed in Karnataka from many years. Be it dubbing for movies or dubbing for TV shows, it has widely been opposed despite a minority of people supporting it. Often, dubbing row has been talked and debated about on TV programs and news channels.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had recently filed a petition against dubbing of other language movies and other entertainment shows. Having considered the petition, the Competition Appellate Tribunal had dismissed the petition. With that development, the KFCC has suffered a huge setback in the fight against the dubbing row.
Wondering why we are talking about dubbing row? Dr. Shivarajkumar was in Udupi recently, on July 7, Friday. While addressing the media about dubbing, Dr. Shivarajkumar expresses his opinions on dubbing row.
Read more to know in detail Dr. Shivarajkumar's opinion on dubbing..
Dr. Shivarajkumar's Opinion
While addressing the media in Uduapi on July 7, Friday, Dr. Shivarajkumar said, "If people insist on watching dubbed movies from other language films, so be it. But, also, make sure that other language films do not release in Karnataka at any cost."
Release Every Movie In Kannada
Dr. Shivarajkumar further added that, "If people desperately want dubbing to be allowed, it is okay. But, release only dubbed movies in Karnataka. That way, people will be happy as well as language will also strive better."
How Useful Is Dubbing?
Dr. Shivarajkumar used the situation to help understand the use of dubbing. He said, "I agree that people want other language movies to be dubbed. But, I feel it is not worth the effort. Previously I had opposed dubbing keeping in mind the dubbing artists and their meagre remuneration for dubbing. But, now I cannot oppose people's views, I can just suggest what is good and what is not."
Who Am I To Say No To Dubbing?
Continuing further on the topic, Dr. Shivarajkumar said, "As far as I am concerned, I feel dubbing is worthless and unnecessary. But, if people are asking for it, then who am I to say no to it? We make films only to entertain people. If they say yes to something, then we should work towards it. We cannot oppose the likes of people. So, I will always stand by what people ask for. That is my duty."