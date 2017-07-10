 »   »   » Dr. Shivarajkumar Addresses Media In Udupi; Speaks About Dubbing Row

Dubbing has been opposed in Karnataka from many years. Be it dubbing for movies or dubbing for TV shows, it has widely been opposed despite a minority of people supporting it. Often, dubbing row has been talked and debated about on TV programs and news channels.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had recently filed a petition against dubbing of other language movies and other entertainment shows. Having considered the petition, the Competition Appellate Tribunal had dismissed the petition. With that development, the KFCC has suffered a huge setback in the fight against the dubbing row.

Wondering why we are talking about dubbing row? Dr. Shivarajkumar was in Udupi recently, on July 7, Friday. While addressing the media about dubbing, Dr. Shivarajkumar expresses his opinions on dubbing row.

