 »   »   » Dr. Vishnuvardhan To Star In A New Film Posthumously, Thanks To Computer Graphics

Dr. Vishnuvardhan had entertained his fans on screen last year when the actor made a posthumous appearance via Computer Graphics(CG) on his recent release, Nagarahaavu. Though the film failed to be a box office hit, it was a festive season for the late actor's fans as their icon had made a comeback via CG effects.

Until now, several Kananda films have encashed on Vishnu dada's charm by using his name for their movies. Now, the trend seems to have taken a different turn as Vishnuvardhan himself is being brought back to the cinema world through computer graphics.

Yes, Vishnu dada is making a grand re-appearance on the silver screen in an upcoming movie, again. Added to that, this new film seems to be a promising watch for his fans as the new film is a sequel to one of his best movies, which eventually turned out to be a legacy.

A happy news to note is that people want to remember and enjoy the veteran actor, over and over again. He was so good, people still have not stopped remembering him, till date. With great expectations, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the new movie, featuring Dr. Vishnuvardhan.

Which movie is it? What is the name of the movie?

Curious to know? Read on to know more in detail..