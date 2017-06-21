Dr. Vishnuvardhan To Star In A New Film Posthumously, Thanks To Computer Graphics
Dr. Vishnuvardhan had entertained his fans on screen last year when the actor made a posthumous appearance via Computer Graphics(CG) on his recent release, Nagarahaavu. Though the film failed to be a box office hit, it was a festive season for the late actor's fans as their icon had made a comeback via CG effects.
Until now, several Kananda films have encashed on Vishnu dada's charm by using his name for their movies. Now, the trend seems to have taken a different turn as Vishnuvardhan himself is being brought back to the cinema world through computer graphics.
Yes, Vishnu dada is making a grand re-appearance on the silver screen in an upcoming movie, again. Added to that, this new film seems to be a promising watch for his fans as the new film is a sequel to one of his best movies, which eventually turned out to be a legacy.
A happy news to note is that people want to remember and enjoy the veteran actor, over and over again. He was so good, people still have not stopped remembering him, till date. With great expectations, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the new movie, featuring Dr. Vishnuvardhan.
Which movie is it? What is the name of the movie?
Curious to know? Read on to know more in detail..
Rajasimha Movie
Actor Aniruddh, who also happens to be the son-in-law of Dr. Vishnuvardhan, is waiting for the release of his new movie, Rajasimha, which also stars Dr. Vishnuvardhan in a computer graphics simulated image.
Important Role For Dada
There are rumours that a special role has been created for Dr. Vishnuvardhan's character in Rajasimha. One added bonus in this movie is the casting of Dr. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan who will be seen playing the wife of Dr. Vishnuvardhan in the movie, as in real life too.
Sequel To Simhadriya Simha
Rajasimha is touted to be the sequel to the legendary movie, Simhadriya Simha. The movie had created waves of joy amongst his fans and is one of the most celebrated movies of Dr. Vishnuvardhan till date. The character of Narasimhegowda will be brought back to life, according to sources.