Duniya Suri Has Watched And Reviewed Mugulu Nage For His Friend Yograj Bhat
Kannada film industry is never short on giving a few surprises from time to time. The same applies for artists in the industry too. It is very uncommon for a director to show his barely completed work to another director for review.
But, these uncommon practices are no hurdle for the best of friends. We're talking about Yograj Bhat and Duniya Suri. They are renowned for their off-beat friendship, even at work. In what might be called as a rare scenario, director Yograj Bhat has shown his friend Duniya Suri the first copy of his film Mugulu Nage starring Golden Star Ganesh.
Presently, Duniya Suri is busy in directing his next movie Tagaru with Shivarajkumar. In spite of his busy schedule, Suri made time for his friend's uncommon request and watched the movie along with Golden Star Ganesh and the entire team of Mugulu Nage.
Suri, being the first person outside the team of Mugulu Nage to watch the entire movie has reviewed it for Yograj Bhat.
Read more to find what Suri had to say about Yograj Bhat's latest offering..
First One To Watch Mugulu Nage
Director Duniya Suri has very recently watched Yograj Bhat's next movie, Mugulu Nage starring Ganesh. According to Suri, he said that he watched the film as a director and that he loved Yograj Bhat's latest work. Judging by the looks of it, Suri is all praises for his friend.
Bhat's Comeback Cinema
Yogaraj Bhat's last film, Danakaayonu was a bummer at the box office. But, according to Suri, this film is going to give Yogaraj Bhat, the best comeback..
Trade Mark
"People still remember Mungaru Male, a Yograj Bhat-Ganesh combination that was a blockbuster hit, which eventually became a trademark among the youth. The film also gave Ganesh a break in his career. This film will definitely surpass Mungaru Male's charm", says Duniya Suri.
Ganesh's Honest Performance
Suri also said, "Ganesh has given the best performance of his life yet in Mugulu Nage. This alone is going to help the film achieve a bigger amount of success."
Film Will Exceed The Expectations
"Whenever Yograj Bhat-Ganesh film combination releases, people will usually have very high expectations from the movie. People expect a film on the lines of Mungaru Male. This film will deliver much more than what Mungaru Male did and will definitely exceed all the expectations" said Suri, very confident of his friend's work of art.