 »   »   » Duniya Suri Has Watched And Reviewed Mugulu Nage For His Friend Yograj Bhat

Kannada film industry is never short on giving a few surprises from time to time. The same applies for artists in the industry too. It is very uncommon for a director to show his barely completed work to another director for review.

But, these uncommon practices are no hurdle for the best of friends. We're talking about Yograj Bhat and Duniya Suri. They are renowned for their off-beat friendship, even at work. In what might be called as a rare scenario, director Yograj Bhat has shown his friend Duniya Suri the first copy of his film Mugulu Nage starring Golden Star Ganesh.



Presently, Duniya Suri is busy in directing his next movie Tagaru with Shivarajkumar. In spite of his busy schedule, Suri made time for his friend's uncommon request and watched the movie along with Golden Star Ganesh and the entire team of Mugulu Nage.



Suri, being the first person outside the team of Mugulu Nage to watch the entire movie has reviewed it for Yograj Bhat.



Read more to find what Suri had to say about Yograj Bhat's latest offering..

