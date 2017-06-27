 »   »   » Here Are The Effects Of GST On Film And Entertainment Industry In India

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) will come into effect starting from July 1. GST helps eliminate separate taxes for different purposes and clubs them all under one roof, for all kinds of sales and services. With GST coming into effect, how will it affect entertainment & film industry?

People have already started calculating their profits and losses taking GST into account now. Discussions have started everywhere and its effects are being calculated from Sandalwood to Bollywood.

According to GST, theatres who have their ticket prices below 100 rupees are eligible to pay only 18% tax whereas, theatres and multiplexes whose ticket prices are more than 100 rupees are entitled to pay a whopping 28% tax.

Since the date for implementation of GST is almost near, people in the filmdom are worried sick about their taxation. On the other hand, the filmgoers are tensed about whether the prices of tickets will rise or not.

How will it affect the audience?

