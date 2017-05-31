 »   »   » Remembering The Mother Of KFI – Her Contributions And Altruism, Redefined!

Parvathamma Rajkumar was a film producer and distributor who worked in the Kannada Film Industry. She was the wife of veteran actor Late Dr. Rajkumar. Parvathamma Rajkumar departed to the netherworld today(May 31) at 4:40 am in M.S.Ramaiah Hospital. Diagnosed with multiple-organ failure, she was admitted to the hospital for treatment since May 14.

Various celebrities and politicians have condoled her death. Most of the schools in Bengaluru might remain closed for today. Elaborate arrangements have been made for her funeral and overall security of the city has been heightened.

Meanwhile, the film board of Karnataka has requested the halt of exhibitioning of all movies across the state as a mark of respect, and, Kannada Film Industry has suspended all its activities until tomorrow.

Parvathamma Rajkumar was born on 6th December 1939 in Saligrama, Mysore district to Appaji Gowda and Lakshmamma. She was married to Dr. Rajkumar at the age of thirteen.

She is survived by her three sons and two daughters. A famed producer and a superpower in the industry, she is credited with having introduced many actors and actresses who are now famous stars.

It is a very well- known fact that she had a big influence in helping her husband, Dr. Rajkumar, achieve success in the industry. She established a family production house called Vajreshwari Combines.

The first movie that came from Vajreshwari Combines banner was Dr. Rajkumar's film, Trimurthy, with her husband in a leading role. Needless to say, the movie was a roaring success and made big profits to the production company.

What started as a one film production, later expanded to be the biggest production house in the state. After a few years, Parvathamma's brothers entered the film business as producers, under her guidance. She has produced over 80 films and has given career-breaks to her three sons, who were just introduced to the industry as budding actors.

Parvathamma Rajkumar has given some very successful films with her husband in lead roles. Some of them are - Trimurthy, Haalu-Jenu, Kaviratna Kaalidasa, Jeevana Chaitra and others. She has produced many successful films with her eldest son, Dr. Shivarajkumar in a lead role. A few of them are given here - Anand, Om, Janumada Jodi, etc.

Some of her second son, Raghavendra Rajkumar, movies that she produced were - Nanjundi Kalyana, Swasthik and Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi. Her youngest son, Puneeth Rajkumar starred in Appu, Abhi, Vamshi, Arasu and others, which were produced by Vajreshwari Combines.

Parvathamma not just produced her family's movies, but also recognised other budding talents in the industry and promptly gave them chances to grow up. Solely, for this one reason, many celebrities are still thankful to her for helping them. She was known to be selfless and gave prominence to rising talents over personal commitments.

There is a non-exhaustive list of actresses to whom she showed the path to success. Some of them are - Sudharani, Asharani, Sarala, Veena, Vidhyashree, Malashri, Kavya Seema, Soumya, Mohini, Monisha, Mamathasri, Padmasri, Prema, Shilpa, Anu Prabhakar, Vidya Venkatesh, Sri Vidya, Rakshitha and Ramya. Out of this list, a few of them have ruled the industry as Sandalwood queens as well.

Her altruistic contribution to the field of cinema has brought her many awards. She has been awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and 'Suvarna Award' from the Government of Karnataka for her contribution to Kannada cinema.

On this day, we would like to remember and show our gratitude to Parvathamma Rajkumar for the enormous service that she has given to KFI. May God give strength to her family. Rest in peace, Parvathamma Rajkumar.