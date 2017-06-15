 »   »   » Bengaluru Family Court Gives One Last Opportunity To Sudeep & Priya

The family court of Bengaluru has given a final chance to Sudeep and Priya to appear before the court, regarding the application of divorce. The couple were supposed to appear before the court yesterday, June 14. The court has processed the application for divorce yesterday and has issued a notice to both the parties to compulsorily appear before the court on August 24.

After having submitted the divorce application, the couple has never appeared before the court. Up until now, only the lawyers who represented both Priya and Sudeep were arguing for them. Despite having held so many sessions, the couple have not attended a single hearing.

Angry at the couple for not having appeared before the court, despite sending them notice to do so, the family court has now given a final warning and one last chance for the couple to appear before the court for proceeding the case.

The judge has warned the couple of serious consequences if they are found to be not present on the next hearing date.

