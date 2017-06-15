Bengaluru Family Court Gives One Last Opportunity To Sudeep & Priya
The family court of Bengaluru has given a final chance to Sudeep and Priya to appear before the court, regarding the application of divorce. The couple were supposed to appear before the court yesterday, June 14. The court has processed the application for divorce yesterday and has issued a notice to both the parties to compulsorily appear before the court on August 24.
After having submitted the divorce application, the couple has never appeared before the court. Up until now, only the lawyers who represented both Priya and Sudeep were arguing for them. Despite having held so many sessions, the couple have not attended a single hearing.
Angry at the couple for not having appeared before the court, despite sending them notice to do so, the family court has now given a final warning and one last chance for the couple to appear before the court for proceeding the case.
The judge has warned the couple of serious consequences if they are found to be not present on the next hearing date.
Couple Absent On Hearing Date
The family court of Bengaluru has strictly asked the couple to appear before the court on June 14, yesterday. But the absence of both Priya and Sudeep has angered the judge. They have been given a final warning by the court.
Absent For 9 Times!
The hearing session has taken 9 times in court, yet, the couple has not shown any sort of concern to the judiciary and its rules. Both Priya and Sudeep have been absent for all the 9 times of the hearing of their divorce case. They definitely do not seem to be responsible citizens of the country with their carefree attitude.
Reasons For Sudeep's Absence
Sudeep's advocate has said, "Mr. Sudeep is busy in foreign, shooting for The Villain movie. He will definitely be present for the next hearing."
Last Opportunity Given By Court
The family court of Bengaluru, after going through the case on June 14, has given one last opportunity for Sudeep and Priya to appear before the tribunal, failing which, the court will take the liberty to inspect the case by themselves and give a final decision for the divorce case.
Why The Absence?
According to the sources, the previous differences between Sudeep and Priya have been erased now. The application for divorce was done in a haste due to some personal problems between them. Realising their mistake, the couple have come to a compromise and would like to live as a couple, together as before.
Seemingly, they have realised their mistakes and want to start all over again and hence they do not want to come to the court to avoid the divorce. Well, we are definitely happy for the couple, and their kid, if that is the case.
What Will Happen On August 24?
The court had issued notice to both of the parties, telling them to come to a compromise and live together or to separate on mutually accepted terms. But, Priya and Sudeep had not corresponded to the notice.
We are yet to know what may happen on the 24th of August. With heightened curiosity, we only have to wait and watch.