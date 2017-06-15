 »   »   » Kannada And Bengali Movies Galore; Watch To Your Heart's Content!

It's a celebration time for cine freaks in the city because Bengaluru will host Kannada and Bengali Film Festival from June 16. Yes, you read it right. Only Kannada and Bengali films will be exhibited.

This film festival will be hosted in joint cooperation with Karnataka Information & Publicity Department and will be managed by Purple Heart Foundation.

The festival will be inaugurated on June 16 at 5 pm in Chamundeshwari Studio with a grand ceremony. Famous Bengali actress, Madhabi Mukherjee will be inaugurating the festival.

Popular Bengali Actor Bratya Basu, famed directors like Shekar Das, Satrup Sanyal, Atanu Ghosh, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Bavudhyayaan Mukherjee will be seen participating in the film festival. Apart from them, Kannada movie director and actor, Girish Kasaravalli and Nagabharana will also be present during the festival.

The director of Karnataka Information & Publicity Department, N. R. Vishukumar along with the President of Karnataka Film Academy S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu will also be a part of the festival. The first film to be displayed after the inauguration will be Shekar Das' Jogajog.

This film festival will start on June 16 and will end on June 18. Only Kannada and Bengali movies will be exhibited during the festival. Likewise, the same film festival will be held in Kolkata from July 21 to July 23, featuring Kannada and Bengali films.

Interested to be a part of the festival? Then you should probably rush outside to collect the passes from Dr. Madhushree Sen Gupta, of Purple Heart Foundation. You can reach her on her phone number which is given below. Have fun!

Mobile Number: 9916400132 - Dr. Madhushree Sen Gupta