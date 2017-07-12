 »   »   » A Popular Kannada Actress Finalised For Kurukshetra; Waiting For Official Announcement!

Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th film, in the making, is Kurukshetra. The film, even before it started shooting, is touted to be Sandalwood's big budget movie. There were many rumours about the movie, like its slow moving production team and blah blah..!

Forget all those rumours, it is time we get really serious about this. While only Darshan and V. Ravichandran were finalised until now, another cast has been reportedly finalised for Darshan's Kurukshetra.

There were loads of speculations going around in Gandhinagar about the selection of female actors in the movie. At this juncture, our source has confirmed that an actress has been finalised as one of the cast. We have no information about the castingof other characters.

There were rumours that Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and a few others were in talks with the producers of the movie. Amidst those gossips, a Kannada actress has overtaken them all to be selected as the first female character of the film.

Who is that lady? Read on..