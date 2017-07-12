 »   »   » A Popular Kannada Actress Finalised For Kurukshetra; Waiting For Official Announcement!

Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th film, in the making, is Kurukshetra. The film, even before it started shooting, is touted to be Sandalwood's big budget movie. There were many rumours about the movie, like its slow moving production team and blah blah..!
Forget all those rumours, it is time we get really serious about this. While only Darshan and V. Ravichandran were finalised until now, another cast has been reportedly finalised for Darshan's Kurukshetra.
There were loads of speculations going around in Gandhinagar about the selection of female actors in the movie. At this juncture, our source has confirmed that an actress has been finalised as one of the cast. We have no information about the castingof other characters.
There were rumours that Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and a few others were in talks with the producers of the movie. Amidst those gossips, a Kannada actress has overtaken them all to be selected as the first female character of the film.
Who is that lady? Read on..
Kannadathi In Kurukshetra
According to sources, the first actress for Kurukshetra has apparently been unofficially finalised. Having beaten top heroines from other industries, a proud Kannadathi has bagged a role in the movie before others.
Who Is She?
Reportedly, the glamorous doll of Kannada film industry, Hariprriya has been finalised as the first female actress in the movie. Only the official announcement is to be made, which we can expect on July 23.
What Is Hariprriya's Role In The Movie?
Hariprriya being selected as the first actress in the movie cast is beyond suspicion. But, the question is, which role will she be playing? Is her character finalised?
There are also a second set of rumours that are suggesting that the film-makers are purposefully hiding some certain facts about the movie to preserve its authenticity.
How Many Heroines Will Kurukshetra Need?
In the script of Kurukshetra, Draupadi, Rukmini, Sathyabhama, Kunti and others are the female characters. According to the above information, Hariprriya might portray a role one among the above or it might also change. We have to wait and watch..
Hariprriya Is Busy!!
Presently, Hariprriya is completely busy with a lot of movies on hand as of the moment. She has just completed the shooting for Dhruva Sarja's Bharjari.
In addition to that, she has also completed a song for Puneeth Rajkumar's Anjaniputra movie and is currently shooting for Chiranjeevi Sarja's Samhaara. Recently, she was cast opposite Duniya Vijay for the film Kanaka, the shooting of which might start in a few days.
Technicians From Baahubali Team
Yes, you guessed it right! For Kurukshetra movie, the producer has roped in graphics and VFX experts who worked for the Baahubali movie franchise.
Art Director From Mumbai
The shooting for Kurukshetra is most likely to happen in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. VFX artists and sets are being brought in from Mumbai.