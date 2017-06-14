 »   »   » Ravishankar To Play A Responsible Father In His Next MovieCollege Kumar

Forthcoming Kannada film, College Kumar, directed by Alemaari Santhu is making headlines ever since its first look poster was released. The film stars Vicky of Kendasampige fame and Samyuktha Hegde of Kirik Party fame in the lead roles.

Likewise, Sandalwood's favourite on-screen villain Ravishankar is seen in a never before get-up, playing a supporting role, coupled with veteran actress Shruthi. This is the first time Ravishankar is seen sharing screen space with Shruthi.

The main attraction in this poster is Ravishankar. Sandalwood audience's favourite villain and character actor, Ravishankar is seen sporting a very classy, fatherly get-up in the poster. The roaring actor, who has been portrayed as a horrible, scary, rugged and pessimistic villain in most of the films until now, will be portrayed as a responsible and caring father in this movie. This sure has piqued the interest of many and hence has raised the expectation on the movie.

Incidentally, College Kumar is a story of a college going student and his life story. As the title of the film suggests, it is a youth-oriented film. It is a sentiment story of a middle class family, made especially keeping families in mind, says our sources.

Santhu, who has previously had the experience of directing movies like Alemaari, Darling, Dove etc., has taken up the responsibility of directing College Kumar. Arjun Janya's melodious songs are sure to impress the music aficionados. The film is being produced jointly by Mutthappa Rai and Padmanabh.

With the film already on floors, it is only a matter of few months until the movie hits the theatres.