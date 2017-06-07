 »   »   » H. D. Devegowda Finally Sits On The Famed Achiever's Chair

Zee Kannada channel seems to have finally responded to the cry of the audience. In the wake of many efforts and requests, the Former Prime Minister of India, H. D. Devegowda, has finally appeared on the show, Weekend With Ramesh.

Besides being known as the 'Mannina Maga' of Karnataka, H. D. Devegowda, the scion of Janata Dal(Secular), is the idol and icon for many in the society. For those who were waiting to see their patriarch sit on the achiever's chair on the show, your wait is over.

Zee Kannada have managed to bring H. D. Devegowda on to its much sought-after show, Weekend With Ramesh. Here, we give to you the photos which were exclusively available to Filmibeat team.

On Weekend With Ramesh

Former PM of India, H. D. Devegowda has finally appeared on the famed show. Finding it hard to believe? Go ahead and check out the photos, exclusively made available to you by Filmibeat team.

Episode Recording

The episode in which H. D. Devegowda appears, was shot and recorded yesterday, 6th June, in Abbayya Naidu Studio, Bengaluru.

Live On Facebook

Zee Kannada channel have made a Facebook live video of the episode being recorded. To watch the live video, Click here.

Free From Blame

Weekend With Ramesh suffered backlash for mostly one reason, that it invited only people who have succeeded in KFI. But with this episode, the show has successfully brought on the politician and JD(S) Supremo, H. D. Devegowda, on to the achiever's seat, thereby washing away the blame that it had.

When Will The Episode Be Telecasted?

The shooting of H. D. Devegowda's episode happened on June 6, 2017. Although Zee Kannada has not revealed the episode's telecasting date, we are guessing it will be aired on the coming weekend. Let us wait and watch.