 »   »   » Ganesh Okays The Script Of Veteran Director!

Golden Star Ganesh is determined to have at least three releases in a year, and his next film Pataki is hitting the screens this month end. He has two films in different stages of production.

Latest reports suggest that Golden Star has agreed on the single liner narrated by Veteran director P. Vasu. The director is now busy completing the script and will be reading it out to Ganesh shortly. P. Vasu has confirmed the news to a leading publication.



Since his comeback to Sandalwood with a massive Industry Hit - Aptha Mithra, Vasu has worked with top stars like Vishnuvardhan, Upendra and Shivanna. Except for Uppi's Arakshaka, he has delivered blockbusters with Aptharakshaka and recently Shivalinga.



We hear that apart from the one liner, nothing has been finalized for the film yet. After the script is confirmed, the director and hero will meet up further to decide on the producer, cast and crew. Once everything will fall in place, the makers will make a formal announcement.



Vasu had remade Shivalinga in Tamil with Raghav Lawrence and it repeated the feat that the original version had made. It ended up as an average grosser at the box-office. So Vasu will be looking to get back to winning ways with this Kannada film.



Ganesh has almost finished his portions for Mugulu Nage, except for a few songs and major portions that will be shot shortly. The film marks the comeback of Mungaru Male duo Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh. The makers are looking to release the film in August.



Shoot for Chamak is underway, in and around Bangalore, featuring Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna. Su Ni is the director and the team is looking to wrap up the shooting in a month or two. The film may be released sometime during the end of the year.

