 »   »   » Ganesh Okays The Script Of Veteran Director!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Golden Star Ganesh is determined to have at least three releases
in a year, and his next film Pataki is hitting the screens this
month end. He has two films in different stages of production.
Latest reports suggest that Golden Star has agreed on the single
liner narrated by Veteran director P. Vasu. The director is now
busy completing the script and will be reading it out to Ganesh
shortly. P. Vasu has confirmed the news to a leading
publication.
Since his comeback to Sandalwood with a massive Industry Hit -
Aptha Mithra, Vasu has worked with top stars like
Vishnuvardhan, Upendra and Shivanna. Except for Uppi's
Arakshaka, he has delivered blockbusters with
Aptharakshaka and recently Shivalinga.
We hear that apart from the one liner, nothing has been
finalized for the film yet. After the script is confirmed, the
director and hero will meet up further to decide on the producer,
cast and crew. Once everything will fall in place, the makers will
make a formal announcement.
Vasu had remade Shivalinga in Tamil with Raghav
Lawrence and it repeated the feat that the original version had
made. It ended up as an average grosser at the box-office. So Vasu
will be looking to get back to winning ways with this Kannada
film.
Ganesh has almost finished his portions for Mugulu
Nage, except for a few songs and major portions that will be
shot shortly. The film marks the comeback of Mungaru Male
duo Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh. The makers are looking to release the
film in August.
Shoot for Chamak is underway, in and around Bangalore,
featuring Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna. Su Ni is the director and
the team is looking to wrap up the shooting in a month or two. The
film may be released sometime during the end of the year.
Please Wait while comments are loading...