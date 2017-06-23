 »   »   » Answer The Simple Question Given Below To Win A Free Pass To WWR 3 Finale!

For the last episode of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3, Golden Star Ganesh has been invited as the achiever and he has agreed to be a part of it. With Ganesh's episode being the last, the third season of the talk-show will come to an end.

Zee Kannada will the last episode of WWR 3 on July 1 and 2. Along with the last episode, the channel has given a golden opportunity to its viewers. Viewers and audiences can be a part of the last episode while it is being shot.

How to be a part of the show? If you want to know, read more..

Actor Ramesh Aravind is currently essaying the role of presenting the talk-show, Weekend With Ramesh. Interestingly, he has also directed a movie which stars Ganesh in it.

In order to be a part of the show, you just have to answer one simple question. If you answer correctly, you will directly get a ticket to the studio to attend the recording session of the episode.

Answer The Following Question -

Golden Star Ganesh has acted in a movie which is directed by Ramesh Aravind. What is the name of that movie?

a) Mungaru Male - 2

b) Sundaranga Jaana

c) Hudugata

Answer the simple question given above and if you are one among the 20 lucky winners, you will be given a free ticket to the show and a chance to meet both actors.

What are you waiting for? Start commenting your answers and win yourself a chance to watch a reality show directly..