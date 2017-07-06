 »   »   » Don't Miss: Golden Opportunity To Watch Beautiful Manasugalu

Directed by Jayatheertha and starring Sathish Ninasam and Sruthi Hariharan, Beautiful Manasugalu was a critically acclaimed film that garnered many accolades from people, critics and likewise. Sathish and Sruthi were last seen together in their first film, Lucia, which was a huge success.

Even though the film won many accolades, the film team had to face a lot of difficulty in obtaining theatres for the movie display. Just when the word of mouth started spreading all over and when people wanted to watch the movie, it had already been evicted and had given way to another movie.



But, not to worry, the makers of the movie are giving a last chance to the people to watch the movie, in case someone wanted to but couldn't.The movie will be exhibited in Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari, Bengaluru.



The team of Beautiful Manasugalu will be present on the day of the show. After the show, the film team will be available for an interaction session with general public. The cinema will be exhibited at 10.30 am on Sunday, July 9, at the above mentioned venue.



Beautiful Manasugalu has bagged two State awards, this year. Sruthi Hariharan won Best Actress Award for her exemplary performance in the movie and playback singer Vijay Prakash won the Best Song Award for his singing in 'Nammooralli Chaligaaladalli', the lyrics of which were penned by Madan Bellisaalu.