Golden Star Ganesh Celebrated His Birthday With Fans At His Residence
Golden Star Ganesh celebrated his birthday yesterday, July 2. Like every other year before, Ganesh celebrated his birthday with his fans. The down-to-earth star has rightfully dedicated his birthday to his fans and followers who adore him.
The celebrations started on the previous midnight of his birthday when the fans rushed to his residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, to celebrate their idol's birthday with much pomp and vigour. Varieties of cakes, crackers and loud cheering for Ganesh were a common sight in the midnight.
Ganesh, being a polite man, obliged to spend most of the time with his fans and spent his day by doing a good deed to the society. He utilised his fame and money for a noble cause on his birthday, a gesture worth lauding.
By the way, what did Ganesh do on his birthday? How was it special for him?
Read on..
Ganesh's Birthday Is His Fans' Day
Ganesh has specifically reserved his day for his fans. He has been spending his birthday, each year, with his fans. He has very politely posed for photographs with his fans and been a part of their celebration, even during the midnight.
Shilpa Ganesh Is Also A Part Of His Special Day
Wife of Ganesh, Shilpa, has also wished her husband best wishes on his day. Fans had prepared a special cake that had both Shilpa's and Ganesh's photo on the top.
Clothing For The Poor
All arrangements had been done on Ganesh's birthday. To all the fans who came to wish the star were felicitated with a full meal. Also, Ganesh distributed clothes to poor kids and sarees to poor ladies, thereby celebrating his birthday in a meaningful way.
Festive Environment
Since Ganesh's birthday was yesterday, Sunday, fans and followers had visited him in large numbers. Huge cut-outs of Ganesh were found adorning the area as fans in huge numbers thronged the place.
Ganesh In Weekend With Ramesh
On the Grand Finale of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3, Ganesh was made to cut a cake on the sets of the show, on behalf of his birthday. That kicked off the celebrations amongst the fans and took it to a grand scale.