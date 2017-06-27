Golden Star Ganesh To Feature On The Grand Finale Of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3
Yes, the time has finally come for the Ganesh fans out there. There were a lot of expectations from this episode. Despite many requests and pleading from the fans, the people at Zee Kannada channel were unable to satisfy Golden Star's fans.
A couple of days ago, it was FilmiBeat that reported that Golden Star Ganesh would finally be invited as the achiever in Weekend With Ramesh. After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's episode was shot, Ganesh's presence was confirmed.
It was not until yesterday that the recording for the weekend's episode was started. But, nonetheless, the wait is over as Ganesh was seen seated on the achiever's chair yesterday, June 26, during the recording session.
Coincidentally, this episode will be the final episode of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 and our Golden Star will be the last and special achiever to be seated on the glorified achiever's seat.
Ganesh On WWR Season 3
Golden Star Ganesh has finally appeared on the show and to prove that, we at Filmibeat, have got some photos to show to you. Check out the photographs.
Recording Happened On June 26, Yesterday
The recording for Ganesh's episode happened on July 26, yesterday in Abbaiah Naidu Studio, Bengaluru.
Zee Kannada Goes Live On Facebook From Studio
The Facebook handle of Zee Kannada channel went live, yesterday from the studio when the episode was being recorded. This is a common practice that we have observed in every recording session.
When Will Be The Telecast?
The episode of Weekend With Ramesh, featuring Ganesh, will be telecasted on July 1 and July 2, on account of Golden Star's birthday.