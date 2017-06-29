 »   »   » Golden Star Ganesh Confesses To Ramesh Aravind Before Sitting On Achiever's Chair On WWR3

It is very saddening to say that this weekend will be the last of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3. Yes, the tele talk show will be closing its third season with Golden Star Ganesh as the achiever. Now that the episode has already been recorded, the first promo of the episode has been released.

There was a time back then when everyone knew Ganesh as Comedy Time Ganesh. As time and luck changed, he came to be known as Golden Star Ganesh. Back then, Ganesh was a fan of many artists whom he used to keep mentioning during the Comedy Time program, but now, he has millions of followers.

He has been entertaining us from the past 15 years, starting from being a comedy actor, then as a hero and now, as the Golden Star. This feat of achievement speaks for itself. Yet, the person is as humble as he was on the day that he started out in the entertainment industry.

While on the show, before stepping on to the chair, Ganesh has revealed something that was in his head. He goes on to say, "Many innumerable people have sat on this famed chair. I do not know how much I will justify by sitting on this chair. You have invited me and I have humbly accepted your invite to be here. Thank you very much for soliciting my presence on the show."

The Grand Finale of Season 3 of Weekend With Ramesh, featuring Golden Star Ganesh will be telecasted on Zee Kannada at 9 pm. With great expectations, people are anxiously waiting to watch it. For now, watch the promo given below.