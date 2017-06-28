 »   »   » Who Is Golden Star Ganesh's Favourite Actor?

There was a time back then when everyone knew Ganesh as Comedy Time Ganesh. As time and luck changed, he came to be known as Golden Star Ganesh. Back then, Ganesh was a fan of many artistes whom he used to keep mentioning during the Comedy Time program, but now, he has millions of followers.

Ganesh was recently asked a question, "Ganesh, who is your favourite actor?" Ganesh replied saying, "I do not have a favourite actor in general. It goes as per the character. When I was a small kid, I used to adore Dr. Vishnuvardhan very much. In the same way, whenever I used to see Dr. Rajkumar act in historical drama films, I loved him to the core."

Ganesh also added, "I used to love watching Ambareesh Sir as a Police Inspector in his movies because I felt he did a splendid job."

If you might have observed, Ganesh is a very talented mimicry artist as well. He has mimicked Karate King Shankar Nag, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Dr. Rajkumar with ease in some of his films. He can also easily pick up the style of any artiste that he wants to mimic. That is Ganesh for you.

By the way, this question was asked by one of Ganesh's fans on Weekend With Ramesh Final Episode recording. Ganesh will be the final achiever to sit on the famed red chair. Now that the program is recorded, it is ready to be telecasted on July 1 and July 2, on account of Ganesh's birthday.