 »   »   » Huchcha Venkat Attempts Suicide By Drinking Phenyl At His Farmhouse

YouTube star, Huchcha Venkat allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking phenyl at his farm house on Sunday, June 18. This news was allegedly brought to the fore by our sources.

Huchcha Venkat, known for his eccentricity and craziness on screen, has tried to commit suicide following rejection of his love by a girl's family. Huchcha Venkat was part of a reality show Super Jodi. There, the actor had fallen in love with a co-contestant on the show, a small time actress.

Venkat, also known famously as the "Ban Star", professed his love to the actress and went ahead to marry her. The actress' parents then intervened and rejected the marriage proposal which led Huchcha Venkat to commit suicide, confirm our sources.

There are also reports that Huchcha Venkat also sent an SMS message to the media himself, regarding the attempt to suicide.

Presently, the "Firing Star" is being treated in the hospital for his cowardly act, and is reportedly not co-operating with the nurses and doctors for his treatment. He is also creating a ruckus in the hospital due to his love failure.

A couple of years ago, Huchcha Venkat had rampaged on the media that Ramya was his girlfriend and that they were in love.