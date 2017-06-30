 »   »   » GST Effect: How Much Tax Will Celebrities Have To Pay?

Goods and Service Tax will be applicable all through the nation, starting from tomorrow, July 1. All sectors in India will be affected by this move. GST attempts to eliminate multiple taxes for every sector and brings about only one tax for everything. It is more like, "One country, one tax."

There is very little doubt that GST will not affect film industry. Apparently, the changes that GST brings about will pose a whole new problem is what people are speculating now.

Firstly, the cost of tickets will rise for sure. Starting from the production of cinema to its exhibition in theatres, taxes have to be paid. Amidst all this headache, stars and celebrities will have to suffer a little more, especially the ones who receive in Crores together will have to cough up a hefty amount as tax from now on.

Here is a list of all the stars and celebrities who will be affected the worst from GST. Read on..