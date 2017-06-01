 »   »   » Are Rakshit Shetty And Rashmika Mandanna Getting Engaged In The Near Future?

Everybody knows who Saanvi and Karna are. Yes, they are the sweet couple from Kirik Party. If you loved the chemistry between Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna who played Karna and Saanvi respectively in the movie, then you are going to love this news.

Ever since the release of Kirik Party, rumours are that the pair will get married. The news that is currently trending in Gandhinagar is that this pair is going to get engaged sometime soon. The rumours are strong and many argue it is true.

Read on to know the truth..

Latest Update - The Engagement News

It is being said that Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are going to get engaged in the very near future. Some sources suggested that the fixed date is July 3.

Veracity Of The News

As soon as we heard the news, we wanted to confirm the truthfulness of it. Our team at Filmibeat, tried reaching out to Rakshit Shetty to reaffirm but, unluckily, we were unable to speak to the actor as he was busy in shooting.

Rumour Is Claimed To Be False

According to Rakshit Shetty's friends, the news is false. The actor has supposedly accepted many films and is currently too busy to take life-changing decisions.

Real Love Story Alongside Reel Love Story

It is purported that Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna truly fell in love while shooting for Kirik Party. According to some, the pair often met each other and went out even after the completion of the movie.

Families Give Green Signal

The two families have apparently agreed to the union of the couple. Since both Rakshit and Rashmika have committed to a lot of films, it is highly doubtful of the engagement happening any time soon.

What Did Rakshit Shetty Say In Weekend With Ramesh?

When asked about the rumours by Ramesh Aravind in Weekend With Ramesh, Rakshit Shetty responded smartly by saying that all suspicions will clear within two months. It is up to the audience to decide how to take that response from the actor.

Only Speculations Until Official News Come Out

Rakshit Shetty has not responded to any sort of questions regarding his relationship status or his marriage until now. It is only he that can give complete clarity on the matter. Until then, readers, put on the thinking hat and let your thoughts flow.