 »   »   » Dr. Shivarajkumar Not To Celebrate His Birthday; Donates The Celebration Money To Charity

Century Star, Hattrick Hero, Shivarajkumar has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. On account of the death of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar, his mother, the actor is determined to restrain himself from all felicity.

On July 12, tomorrow, Dr. Shivarajkumar will be stepping into the 55th year of his life. The money that was reserved for the celebration of the star's birthday, has been decided to give away to charity. According to sources, an amount of 1 Lakh Rupees will be given to the relief fund of State Armed Reserve Force.



In Tagaru, an upcoming film of Dr. Shivarajkumar, he plays the role of a Police Officer and hence, as a dedication to that, he has opted to give the money to State Armed Reserve Force personnel. Along with Shivanna, director of the movie Tagaru, Soori and producer K. P. Srikanth were present on the occasion.



Tagaru film stars Shivarajkumar in the lead, paired opposite to Manvitha Harish. Along with the lead pair, the movie also stars actors Dhananjay and Vasishta N. Simha, who will be seen playing antagonist roles.



The movie also stars veteran actors Devaraj and Suhasini Maniratnam, who will be playing key supporting roles. After a long gap of 20 years, Devaraj and Shivarajkumar will be working together. Actress Bhavana Menon will be seen playing another pivotal character. The film is slated for a November 2017 release.