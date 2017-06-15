 »   »   » Four Movies To Be Released Tomorrow, June 16; Which One Will Be Your First Watch?

Last week, four Kannada films released together. Just like the last week, this week too, four films are releasing together on the big screen.

One of the films that is waiting for release is Tiger. There was a lot of publicity for the movie, previously. The film was in news for its trailer and poster publicity. Now, the movie is all set to hit the big screens.

Diamond Star Srinagar Kitty had taken a small gap between his last movie and is planning to make his comeback with Silicon City. Along with these two movies, two other movies, namely, Students and Chitta Chanchala will be seen in theatres starting from Friday.

What is the speciality of these movies?

Read more to find out..

Roaring Tiger

Successful director, Nandakishore directed Tiger will be released this Friday, all over the state. Starring Pradeep in the lead role and Nyra Bannerjee opposite him as leading lady, Tiger is an action-thriller. Along with them, Chikkanna, K. Shivaram, Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila and Rangayana Raghu have played important roles in the movie as well.

Silicon City

Silicon City, starring Srinagar Kitty will be released tomorrow. Directed by Murali Gurappa, this film's soundtracks have been composed by Anup Seelin. Along with Srinagar kitty, Suraj Gowda, Kavya Shetty, Ektha Rathod, Chikkanna, Ashok, Thulasi, Giri, Kaddi Vishwa and Siddu have acted in the movie. By the way, Silicon City is the remake of the Tamil movie, Metro.

Students

A film made by the youth, for the youth would most definitely have to be Students, which will release all over the state tomorrow. Santhosh Kumar has written the story and screenplay, along with directing the movie and producing it. On the screen, we can see Kiran, Sachin Hosamane, Sachin Purohit, Suvarna Shetty, Ankitha, Bhavya Krishna, Rekha Das among others.

The music for this movie has been composed by B J Bharath and Edward Shah, while the background music has been rendered by Vinu Manasu. J J Sharma's cinematography, Vinay Kumar Naidu's editing make this film a fresh experience.

Chitta Chanchala

As the director of the movie, Miku Sundar has said, this movie is a suspense-thrilling, mind game story. Seems odd but definitely has got our attention. Divam Kunder is the hero of the movie while Chitra Shenoy is the heroine. The movie is produced by Karunakar Kunder, Raghavendra Nayak, Sharat Kumar Kadri.

What Will Be Your Choice?

Of the four films that will be releasing tomorrow, which will be your first watch? Please let us know in the comments section below.