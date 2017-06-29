Three New Movies Releasing This Weekend, June 30; What’s Your Pick?
One and only film that is creating buzz in Sandalwood is Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer, Aake. The film has already gained respect and expectations from Roaring Star Murali, Rebel Star Ambareesh, Dhruva Sarja and Challenging Star Darshan. Just imagine, if just a trailer can be this popular, what about the movie then?
After raising much expectations from the trailer, the film is finally seeing the light of the day, tomorrow, June 30. Along with Aake, two other movies are releasing.
While Aake is a horror-thriller, the other two movies, Nammoora Haiklu and Naanobbne Ollevnu will have comedy cum commercial elements in them. Also, Nammoora Haiklu and Naanobbne Ollevnu are youngster's movies, so one can expect rawness and freshness in these two movies.
So, what are the specialities and highlights of these three movies?
Read on..
Aake
Aake is a horror-thriller, directed by K. M. Chaitanya. One fact worth mentioning here, is that this movie is funded by Eros International. This is the first time Eros International have funded a Kannada movie.
The film stars Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sharmila Mandre in the lead roles. Interestingly, many famed Hollywood experts and technicians have worked in this movie which makes it a brilliant watch.
Nammoora Haiklu
Along with Aake, another film Nammoora Haiklu will be releasing on June 30, tomorrow. It is the story of a bunch of youth who come from village to city to find their future. What they do in the city and what they achieve forms the crux of the story.
Directed by Prasanna Shetty and produced by Srinivas Nagenahalli and Rangaraju Hassan, this film stars new comers.
Naanobbne Ollevnu
The third film to be released tomorrow is Naanobbne Ollevnu. Directed by Vijay Mahesh, the film will star Vijay Mahesh in the lead role. Yes it is the same person.
Interestingly, the actor cum director has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. That is intense! Along with Vijay Mahesh, Raviteja, Sonu, Soujanya and other newcomers are cast in the movie.
Any guesses for the name of the producer? Yes, you are right! It is indeed Vijay Mahesh. He has produced the movie under the banner V. M. Creations.