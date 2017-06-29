 »   »   » Three New Movies Releasing This Weekend, June 30; What’s Your Pick?

One and only film that is creating buzz in Sandalwood is Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer, Aake. The film has already gained respect and expectations from Roaring Star Murali, Rebel Star Ambareesh, Dhruva Sarja and Challenging Star Darshan. Just imagine, if just a trailer can be this popular, what about the movie then?

After raising much expectations from the trailer, the film is finally seeing the light of the day, tomorrow, June 30. Along with Aake, two other movies are releasing.



While Aake is a horror-thriller, the other two movies, Nammoora Haiklu and Naanobbne Ollevnu will have comedy cum commercial elements in them. Also, Nammoora Haiklu and Naanobbne Ollevnu are youngster's movies, so one can expect rawness and freshness in these two movies.



So, what are the specialities and highlights of these three movies?



