 »   »   » Four Kannada Movies To Be Released This Friday, June 9

The month of June seems to be an auspicious time for Kannada Film Industry as a series of films have lined up for their releases.

This weekend, four Kannada movies are releasing all over the state. Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj is in for a bonus as two of her movies are geared up for their release on same day. A new-comer, Arjun Dev, is going to make his debut with his film Yugapurusha.



Simultaneously, Sandalwood star Darshan's Shastry is being re-released, loaded with better audio and video quality enhancements.



Read more to find out in detail about the four movies that will be releasing this weekend..

