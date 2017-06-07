Four Kannada Movies To Be Released This Friday, June 9
The month of June seems to be an auspicious time for Kannada Film Industry as a series of films have lined up for their releases.
This weekend, four Kannada movies are releasing all over the state. Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj is in for a bonus as two of her movies are geared up for their release on same day. A new-comer, Arjun Dev, is going to make his debut with his film Yugapurusha.
Simultaneously, Sandalwood star Darshan's Shastry is being re-released, loaded with better audio and video quality enhancements.
Read more to find out in detail about the four movies that will be releasing this weekend..
Meghana Raj In Jinda
Jinda, a new coming of age movie is being released this weekend in which Meghana Raj has played a main role. Alongside Meghana Raj, Arun, Loki, Yuvaraj, Dev, Krishnachandra, Aniruddh have portrayed the main characters. Dynamic hero Devaraj has played the role of a Police Officer.
Mussanje Manju is the director of the movie, while, Dattatreya Bachegowda will be producing the film. Sridhar V Sambhram has taken the responsibility of composing the music for Jinda.
Jinda In Controversy
Jinda movie has been in news for a reason that, Meghana Raj had derogatory dialogues against the male race. Various protests happened across the state in favour of removing the derogatory dialogue, but, the film-makers have gone ahead in releasing the movie, without paying any heed to the protests.
Noorondu Nenapu
Noorondu Nenapu stars Chethan of Aa Dinagalu fame and Meghana Raj in the leading roles. Along with them, Raj Vardhan, who happens to be the son of comedian Dingri Nagaraj, is also playing an important role in the movie.
Kumaresh has directed this movie, marking his debut as a director in the industry. Suraj Desai and Manish Desai have produced the movie.
Retro Style Cinema
By the way, Noorondu Nenapu is based on a Marathi story written by Suhas Shirvakar. The story has been slightly modified for Kannada audience, but, nonetheless the main story remains the same. Hence the movie has a retro style embedded as the story demands it. The story happens in the '80s and focuses on college days back then.
Modern Yugapurusha
Arjun Dev is a new-comer who is going to make his debut with Yugapurusha. Arjun Dev plays the role of a staunch V. Ravichandran fan in the movie. Directed by Manju Muskalmitti, Yugapurusha features Telugu cinema heroine, Pooja Zaveri as the female lead.
Screenplay is written by Naveen Krishna and music direction is done by Dhanpal Singh Rajput. Filled with commercial elements and a modern day love story, this is a family entertainer.
Shastry Re-visits!
Shastry was released in 2006 starring Darshan in two different get-ups. The movie was for both mass and class audience. The same movie is going to be re-released this weekend, but this time, incorporated with new technology audio and video quality with surround 5.1 effects. Nearly after 11 years, will the same movie do the same magic this time too? We have to wait and watch.
So, those were the movies scheduled to be released this weekend. Do let us know in the comments section about your movie pick for the weekend.