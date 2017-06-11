The Search For Karna In Darshan’s Kurukshetra Ends!
As days pass by, the names of the actors who will be essaying important roles in the upcoming Kannada movie, Kurukshetra are being revealed, causing more excitement in Gandhinagar. The overall expectation on the movie, with each news update, is rising to a whole new level.
When Crazy Star V. Ravichandran announced that he would be playing the role of Lord Krishna, the fans went berserk and have committed that they will wait patiently for this phenomenon to release.
At this juncture, another update from Kurukshetra team has arrived. The name of the actor who will be seen playing the role of Karna has been revealed.
Yes, after much consideration, actors for the roles of Duryodhana, Dronacharya and Dhritarashtra have almost been finalised. There were a lot of speculations in Gandhinagar that some great actor will be seen playing the role of Karna, opposite Darshan as Duryodhana.
As the story of Karna involves him sharing a great friendship with Duryodhana, there were a lot of people who said only one could give justice to that role. He was actor Darshan's best friend only until recently. If you think you got the answer right, you're wrong!
Read on to find out who is finalised as Karna...
Sudeep Considered For Karna’s Role
If everything went according to the plan of the producers, Kichcha Sudeep was supposed to essay the role of Karna in Kurukshetra. Since Darshan was initially fixed as Duryodhana, the film producer personally wanted to recruit Kichcha Sudeep as Karna. But, Sudeep seemed disinterested and has not confirmed anything.
Darshan Shoulders Another Responsibility
Since the unavailability of Sudeep, the film team of Kurukshetra seemed to have searched for the perfect actor to fit in the role of Karna but to no avail. Finally, the role has landed on Darshan himself.
Challenging Star Darshan Takes Up The Challenge Of Double-acting
Yes, after the search for a proper actor for Karna's role ended futile, the responsibility of donning the role of Karna has evidently landed on Darshan's lap. Sources from the team of Kurukshetra confirm this news.
Darshan As Duryodhana and Karna
If what is said to be true, Darshan will be playing two important roles for this movie. Fans of Darshan will surely be enthralled to see their star performing two roles in a single movie. Darshan is estimated to take a record setting remuneration of 10 Crore Rupees for this movie.
Darshan's Last Outing In A Double-acting Role
Previously, Darshan had done a dual role in the movie, Indra. He had played the role of two brothers in that movie.
Wait For Official Declaration
There is no confirmed news to say that Darshan will be playing two important roles. Only the producer can officially announce that, and until then, we can just speculate.
But, the team definitely seems to have given a thought into Darshan playing two characters for the movie. Everything will be clear on July 23, when the film officially goes on floors.