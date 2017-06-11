 »   »   » The Search For Karna In Darshan’s Kurukshetra Ends!

As days pass by, the names of the actors who will be essaying important roles in the upcoming Kannada movie, Kurukshetra are being revealed, causing more excitement in Gandhinagar. The overall expectation on the movie, with each news update, is rising to a whole new level.

When Crazy Star V. Ravichandran announced that he would be playing the role of Lord Krishna, the fans went berserk and have committed that they will wait patiently for this phenomenon to release.

At this juncture, another update from Kurukshetra team has arrived. The name of the actor who will be seen playing the role of Karna has been revealed.

Yes, after much consideration, actors for the roles of Duryodhana, Dronacharya and Dhritarashtra have almost been finalised. There were a lot of speculations in Gandhinagar that some great actor will be seen playing the role of Karna, opposite Darshan as Duryodhana.

As the story of Karna involves him sharing a great friendship with Duryodhana, there were a lot of people who said only one could give justice to that role. He was actor Darshan's best friend only until recently. If you think you got the answer right, you're wrong!

Read on to find out who is finalised as Karna...