 »   »   » Awards, Trophies And Certificates Withdrawn, Following Order From High Court

The KCA awards for the year 2009-10 have been revoked following the orders from High Court of Karnataka. Among those revoked was Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Raj - The Showman, which had got 4 awards, all of which have been revoked and withdrawn.

This judgement comes as a result of a writ-petition filed in The High Court by SRadha as applications for awards were still received even after the deadline.

The awards that were revoked were for 'The Best Music Director' for V Harikrishna, 'Best Editing Work' for Srinivas Babu, 'Best Playback Singer' for Tippu. Apart from that, 'Best Story Writer' for Nagathihalli Chandrashekar for the film Olave Jeevana Lekkachara was also revoked.

Along with revoking the awards, the certificates, award trophy and the cash prize have all been withdrawn from the winners. Since singer Tippu has lost his certificate of award, his trophy and cash prize were withdrawn.