 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Confirmed That He Will Have A Face Off With Shivarajkumar In The Villain

The Villain. One of the most awaited films of 2017 in Sandalwood. Starring Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep, this is the first time both Shivanna and Sudeep are collaborating on a single project.

With such films under making, fans are always curious to know what the progress of the movie will be. Likewise, in this case, fans of both Shivarajkumar and Sudeep are super excited to see both of them in one screen.



Amidst this excitement, there is one question that is bothering the fans, that was recently raised on the social media platform. The question being, "Will Sudeep and Shivarajkumar face each other in a single scene? Or will they not?". There is a definitive purpose behind this question.



We have been updating you guys about the shooting progress of The Villain for some time now. From what information is available, Sudeep is filming for the movie along with Amy Jackson. The news is, Shivarajkumar has still not joined the sets of The Villain. The team is currently in Ladakh, shooting for a chase scene as we speak.



Fans are bothered that Sudeep might finish his part of shooting for the movie and then Shivanna might shoot for the rest scenes concerning his role. Is it true? Yes! Shivarajkumar has still not joined the film team. So, does it mean that they will not get to share screen space together? We don't think so..



One of Sudeep's fans asked him on Twitter regarding the same doubt and got it clarified from the Abhinaya Chakravarthy himself. The fan had asked Sudeep, "Sir, will you and Shivanna come face to face in the movie? Because, only you are shooting for the movie."



Sudeep replied saying, "There are many scenes between me and Shivanna. He is still not a part of the shoot, yet. He will come", thus putting a full stop to all wavered questions about the film.



By the way, The Villain is directed by Jogi Prem and stars Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Amy Jackson, Sruthi Hariharan, Telugu actor Srikanth, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and others.