Hombanna Film Making Noise Overseas; Sonu Sood And Sudeep Wish Luck For The Kannada Movie
Hombanna is an upcoming Kannada movie that is creating waves of curiosity amongst filmgoers. Shot entirely in forest lands of 'Malenaadu region', Hombanna is an earnest effort by a team of newcomers.
The film addresses sensitive topics such as environment conservation, exploitation of tribal people by government officials, rebuttal of tribal people against forest officials and much more. The film brings to the fore, the life of the people in Malenaadu region and their joys and sorrows.
The film is ready to be released and has been gaining popularity with its trailer that was released very recently. People have watched the trailer and liked, commented and shared it. Special thing to mention here is that two special people have watched the trailer of the movie.
Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Sonu Sood have expressed their excitement over the movie. Well, if a non-Kannadiga is praising a Kannada film just by seeing its trailer, there has to be something great about it, right?
Well, we present the facts to you.. Check them out..
What Did Sudeep Have To Say?
Kichcha Sudeep is always proactive in identifying and encouraging new talents in the realm of cinema. He has always been supportive of new talents in the industry. Sudeep has seen the trailer of Hombanna and seems to be very happy with the effort of newcomers. He took to Twitter to wish the team luck ahead of the release of their film. Check out his tweet below.
Sonu Sood's Reaction To Hombanna Trailer
After Kichcha Sudeep, it is Sonu Sood who is seen wishing luck to the team. Believe it or not, it is true. There are very few people who appreciate the budding, raw talents and encourage them. Sonu Sood is one of those very few people who has humbly wished the best for the movie.
Sonu Sood, who has acted in multiple languages, after watching the trailer, said, "This film is going to be very entertaining. I wish success to the film and hope it becomes a box office success. I can't watch to watch the film." To watch Sonu Sood wishing the team, check out the video below.
Hombanna Selected For FCIFF
The film Hombanna has been selected for Five Continents International Film Festival (FCIFF) that is going to be held at Venezuela, this year. This information is shared by the film's director on his Facebook page.
The Team Of Hombanna
Hombanna is directed by Rakshit Thirthahalli, who has also served as the story writer, screenplay writer, lyricist and dialogue writer for the movie. Vinu Manasu has given the music composition for the movie which stars Suchendra Prasad, Dattanna, Neenasam Ashwath and others.