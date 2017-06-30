 »   »   » Hombanna Film Making Noise Overseas; Sonu Sood And Sudeep Wish Luck For The Kannada Movie

Hombanna is an upcoming Kannada movie that is creating waves of curiosity amongst filmgoers. Shot entirely in forest lands of 'Malenaadu region', Hombanna is an earnest effort by a team of newcomers.

The film addresses sensitive topics such as environment conservation, exploitation of tribal people by government officials, rebuttal of tribal people against forest officials and much more. The film brings to the fore, the life of the people in Malenaadu region and their joys and sorrows.

The film is ready to be released and has been gaining popularity with its trailer that was released very recently. People have watched the trailer and liked, commented and shared it. Special thing to mention here is that two special people have watched the trailer of the movie.

Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Sonu Sood have expressed their excitement over the movie. Well, if a non-Kannadiga is praising a Kannada film just by seeing its trailer, there has to be something great about it, right?

Well, we present the facts to you.. Check them out..