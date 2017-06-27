 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Is One Among 50 Most Desirable Men In India!

Kannada's six feet cut-out, Sandalwood's 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy', our Kichcha Sudeep has been nominated as one of Times Most Desirable Men In India. Kichcha Sudeep is a part of a list that consists of 50 members from all over India working in various fields.

Our Kichcha Sudeep has made it to the 50 Most Desirable Men list in India and this is a happy news for his followers and Sandalwood industry as a whole.

Apart from Sudeep, many handsome models from Bangalore have been nominated for the same title as well. Vishnuraj S Menon, who was the winner of Mister India in 2016 made his debut entry to the Times Most Desirable Men list. He stands at the 11th place.

There are other actors from various film industries of our nation who have made it to this list.

