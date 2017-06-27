Kichcha Sudeep Is One Among 50 Most Desirable Men In India!
Kannada's six feet cut-out, Sandalwood's 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy', our Kichcha Sudeep has been nominated as one of Times Most Desirable Men In India. Kichcha Sudeep is a part of a list that consists of 50 members from all over India working in various fields.
Our Kichcha Sudeep has made it to the 50 Most Desirable Men list in India and this is a happy news for his followers and Sandalwood industry as a whole.
Apart from Sudeep, many handsome models from Bangalore have been nominated for the same title as well. Vishnuraj S Menon, who was the winner of Mister India in 2016 made his debut entry to the Times Most Desirable Men list. He stands at the 11th place.
There are other actors from various film industries of our nation who have made it to this list.
Curious to know more? Continue reading..
Rohit Khandelwal In The First Place
Mister India winner in 2015, Mr. Rohit Khandelwal has been declared as India's most Desirable Man of 2016 by the Times Group. He is followed by the cricketer, Virat Kohli in the second place. In the third place, Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan shines throughout.
Majority Of Bollywood Actors In The List
Most actors from Bollywood have made it to the 2016 Times Most Desirable Men List. Among the 50 shortlisted people, Ranveer Singh is at 4th place, Fawad Khat at 5th place, Siddharth Malhotra at 6th place, Shahid Kapoor at 10th place.
Along with them, Ranbir Kapoor comes in at 12th while Varun Dhawan is ranked at 13th, Aditya Roy Kapoor at 15th, John Abraham at 16th, Sushant Singh Rajput at 17th, Farhan Akhtar at 19th place and Randeep Hooda at 20th place.
Do Not Forget Mahesh Babu and Prabhas As Well
Telugu actor, Prince Mahesh Babu is ranked at Number 7 in the list while the Baahubali famed Prabhas is ranked at 22nd place. Alongside Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti is ranked in at 24th place.
One And Only Kannadiga
The one and only Kannadiga in this list is Sudeep. Last year, Sudeep had been ranked at number 43 in the list and this year too, he retains the same position.
Malayalam Stars
Handsome star, Dulquer Salman has been nominated for this list and he takes the 14th place while another upcoming sensation of Malayalam cinema, Nivin Pauly is ranked at number 28 in the list.