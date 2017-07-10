 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep's Daughter Makes Him Proud!

Kichcha Sudeep is Kannada film industry's Ranna - a precious gem. Known famously as Abhinaya Chakravarthy, our Sudeep has shown his talent in Bollywood, amassed followers in both Tollywood and Kollywood and now, is all set to invade Hollywood.
In a sense, Kichcha Sudeep is known all over the nation for his prowess in acting. His achievements are huge and innumerable. Along with his personal growth, he also ensured the growth of Kannada film industry.
But now, a feat has been achieved that can overcome all his previous achievements. He now has the pride and respect like never before. Want to know how? Sudeep's daughter, Saanvi, might still be a school going kid but her achievements have made this father proud.
Mr. and Mrs. Sudeep are extremely happy with the performance of their daughter. So, what is it?
Saanvi Makes Her Parents Proud
Both Sudeep and his wife Priya have taken to Twitter to express their happiness and pride. "We thank you for making us proud" said the post, with a picture of their daughter.
School Prefect Saanvi
Sudeep and Priya's daughter, Saanvi, has been selected as the School Prefect at her school. A school prefect is one who leads the entire school; something like a head boy/girl.
Sudeep Confers The Badge On To His Daughter
Sudeep himself has conferred the School Prefect badge to his daughter. What other comfort does a father require other than this?