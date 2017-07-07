 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS! Kichcha Sudeep To Enter Hollywood!

There is a new piece of information about Kichcha Sudeep that is spreading like wildfire. Wondering what it might be? Well, it's just that our Kichcha Sudeep has purportedly signed a new Hollywood film.

Not just in Sandalwood, namma Abhinaya Chakravarthy has his own stage set in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood. Now, the multi-faceted actor is all set to enter Hollywood with full force.



Thanks to the Twitter handle 'Team Kiccha Sudeep', we were informed about this new development. The Twitter handle has tweeted saying, "Exclusive and proud news: Kichcha Sudeep has signed a new Hollywood movie. Shooting for the film starts from July 7 at London." Take a look at the Tweet..



Wait, what? July 7 is today, Friday! As far as we know, Sudeep is currently busy shooting for The Villain. At this juncture, how can Sudeep sign a Hollywood film? We doubt so. Coincidentally, the team of The Villain will also be shooting their segment at London sometime soon.



So, what about the veracity of this piece of news? We believe it is indeed true. Another recent tweet from the same handle also mentioned more details about the Hollywood movie that Sudeep will star in.



Supposedly, Sudeep will be part of a film named, The Risen, directed by Eddie Arya, who hails from Australia. Sudeep will play the role of an Army Marshall and it is believed that shooting will commence from either September or October. Take a look at the tweet..



According to our sources, Australian film-maker Eddie Arya contacted Kichcha Sudeep and narrated the story to him. Upon hearing the story, Sudeep has given a green signal. According to the director, The Risen is a sci-fi thriller that is based on the Chelabynsk meteorite explosion in Russia.



The director also has revealed that his story involves a small town in Alaska which is hit by a meteorite. The aftermath of meteorite explosion forms the crux of the story. Eddie Arya also tells that his story has characters from various regions of the world, including India.



During the shoot of The Villain in London, Sudeep will apparently meet up with the director for further discussions. As a close source of Sudeep reveals, him participating in a Hollywood movie is almost certain and has also given his dates to the movie.



Added to that, Eddie has also requested Sudeep to be a part of the shooting during winter in USA and we assume it might be sometime around October. Supposedly, many famed Hollywood technicians and actors will be a part of that movie.



Well, on the outset, the news seems to be legit and does contain some serious revelations. Let us hope the news is real and expect an official announcement from the man himself!

