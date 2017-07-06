Kotigobba 3 Confirmed; Highest Remuneration For Sudeep!
Kotigobba 2 was a result of a combination of actor Kichcha Sudeep and producer Soorappa Babu. The resultant was declared a massive hit, even though it was not an actual sequel to the original Kotigobba (2001). There were talks around Gandhinagar that mentioned a second film from the same producer-actor combination.
Yesterday, there were reports of Kotigobba 3 being finalized. Today, we would like to show to you all that the reports were indeed official. Kichcha Sudeep himself, has clarified the news. If reports are true, Sudeep and Soorappa Babu will be teaming up together again for Kotigobba 3.
According to our sources, Sudeep is being paid a record-setting remuneration in Sandalwood for the new film that is yet to be launched. It is touted to be one of the highest remunerations in Sandalwood, the highest for Sudeep in his career.
So, how much remuneration is Soorappa Babu offering to Kichcha Sudeep for Kotigobba 3? After finishing The Villain shoot, which movie will Kichcha Sudeep start shooting for? What about Hebbuli Krishna's next film?
You will find answers to all the above questions in a short while. Scroll down to read more..
Soorappa Babu Film Is Confirmed
We can expect another film of Kichcha Sudeep-Soorappa Babu combination as it is confirmed. This confirmation has been given by Kichcha Sudeep himself. Check out his tweet...
Title Is Kotigobba 3
The title for Sudeep and Soorappa Babu's film is Kotigobba 3. Presently, the script work is under way in Chennai for Kotigobba 3. As soon as the script writing is completed, the casting crew will start hunting for artists.
Sudeep's Remuneration For Kotigobba 3
The producer, Soorappa Babu has apparently offered a gargantuan amount of money for Kotigobba 3. To act in the movie, the actor is offered a staggering 8 Crore rupees, the highest ever, for Sudeep.
What Next After The Villain?
Currently, Kichcha Sudeep is busy in working for Prem's The Villain. After the completion of its shooting, the actor is reported to take up Hebbuli Krishna's next film. Simultaneously, he will also start working for Soorappa Babu's Kotigobba 3. This was all revealed by Sudeep himself.
What About Thugs Of Malgudi?
First, Hebbuli Krishna's film is going to be released, after which, Soorappa Babu's Kotigobba 3 will be released. All of this will happen in 2018, next year. After these two are crossed off of the list, Sudeep might take up Thugs Of Malgudi, a Rakshit Shetty directorial. We do not know for certain. Amidst all these, Sudeep has reportedly agreed to act in Rishab Shetty's movie too.