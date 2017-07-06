 »   »   » Kotigobba 3 Confirmed; Highest Remuneration For Sudeep!

Kotigobba 2 was a result of a combination of actor Kichcha Sudeep and producer Soorappa Babu. The resultant was declared a massive hit, even though it was not an actual sequel to the original Kotigobba (2001). There were talks around Gandhinagar that mentioned a second film from the same producer-actor combination.

Yesterday, there were reports of Kotigobba 3 being finalized. Today, we would like to show to you all that the reports were indeed official. Kichcha Sudeep himself, has clarified the news. If reports are true, Sudeep and Soorappa Babu will be teaming up together again for Kotigobba 3.



According to our sources, Sudeep is being paid a record-setting remuneration in Sandalwood for the new film that is yet to be launched. It is touted to be one of the highest remunerations in Sandalwood, the highest for Sudeep in his career.



So, how much remuneration is Soorappa Babu offering to Kichcha Sudeep for Kotigobba 3? After finishing The Villain shoot, which movie will Kichcha Sudeep start shooting for? What about Hebbuli Krishna's next film?



You will find answers to all the above questions in a short while. Scroll down to read more..

