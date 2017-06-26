 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Replies To One Of His Fans About His Haters

Being a celebrity is not easy as it sounds. With stardom comes lot of responsibilities as well. Where popularity is involved, hatred takes birth too. If you have fans who love you, then be prepared for your haters as well. Yes, being a celebrity is not everyone's cup of tea!

Sometimes, despite the zero competition between stars for being the most famous or most followed, the competition between the fans of the stars crosses certain limits. Fans start waging a war against the fans of other stars, demonstrating the epitome of their fandom.

This online battle of words have reached to an extent such that celebrities themselves have requested their fans to stop the comments war. Many times, celebrities have had to intervene between the war of words to stop unnecessary hatred.

Truth be spoken, one such celebrity, Kichcha Sudeep has had to take to Twitter to bring in control one such scenario of tweet and comment wars. What did Kiccha Sudeep tweet?

Curious to know? Here we give you the complete report..

Sudeep's Take On His Haters

Kichcha Sudeep, also known as the Abhinaya Chakravarthi, has a huge fan following all around the nation. With millions of followers on Twitter and Facebook, Sudeep also has almost the same number of haters. So, what did Sudeep tell them?

Fan's Question To Sudeep

One of Sudeep's fans asked his idol on Twitter, "How do you get loved by so many people, even when fans of other actors hate you and spread negative rumours against you?"

Sudeep's Wise Reply

To his fan's question, Sudeep, without hesitating, replied very wisely saying, "I have only learnt to work, my friend! If people have the right to love, they have the right to hate too. I accept both with equal respect."

Fans Love Sudeep For This

This wise reply from Sudeep to his fan speaks volumes about him and his character. Seems like no amount of fandom can make him arrogant and no amount of hatred can make him downhearted. Accepting both victory and defeat with equal pride is what separates Sudeep from the rest.