 »   »   » 'Kirik Party' Car Sold In Auction; Who Bought The Car?

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kirik Party has successfully completed 150 days in theatres and is still running successfully. The team celebrated their 150 days success party in a grand manner, very recently.

Incidentally, the Contessa car that was specially designed for the movie, rose to the fame as well, just like the actors in the movie. Kirik Party team had officially announced that they would auction the car for charity, after the completion of the movie.

As promised, the car has now been sold in an auction and the money has completely been diverted to social welfare purposes. One of the most loved props in the movie, the 'Kirik Car' was sold to a techie from Bengaluru via the online portal, Auto Allot.

Car Auctioned As Promised

The film team of Kirik Party had put up the 'Kirik Car', a specially modified Contessa, for auction on the online auction portal, Auto Allot.

The Winner

Ravi Kore, a software engineer residing in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru has won the car in the online auction. Simple Star Rakshit Shetty wished Ravi Kore personally on his Facebook page.

Kirik Team Keeps The Promise

Kirik Party team had given their word that the car would be auctioned and the money obtained would be donated for charity. The money collected from the auction was undisclosed, though.

The team added an extra amount to the collected auction money and donated a whopping 4 Lakh rupees in total, to Jyothi Women's Society, Bengaluru.

In The Lines Of Cinema Story

In the movie, Kirik Party, the main protagonist, Karna(Rakshit Shetty) sells the car in an auction and donates the auctioned money to a sex-worker's daughter's education and welfare.

In the same line, the whole team has been very co-operative and kind-hearted enough to give away the money obtained from auction to the welfare & education of the daughters of sex-workers.

Hats-off to the entire team of Kirik Party for having showed concern towards society. We are proud of you!