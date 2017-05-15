 »   »   » Kirik Party director announces his next film!

Actor/Director Rishab Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of Kirik Party, had announced three projects - a children film, film with Kiccha Sudeep and an Anthology titled Katha Sangama. But there were not many details about these projects.

However, last night, the Kirik Party star Rakshit Shetty took to Twitter to tweet the first look poster of his director Rishab Shetty's next Katha Sangama as - "A Delicious platter is on your way. Get ready to savour this. #KathaSangama".



Rishab Shetty confirmed, "For years to come he will be an inspiration for many directors and I'm no different. With the launch of my production house, I am feeling happy to pay a small tribute to the man himself".



He went on to further tweet, "My new venture, an Anthology, an ode to the legendary Puttanna Kanagal. Here is the poster of my new feature film, where 7 different teams work on 7 different films and are knitted together as 'Katha Sangama'.



Happy to collaborate with H K Prakash, Pradeep NR"



As reported earlier, Haripriya was part of this Anthology. She tweeted, "Our 1st poster of "Katha Sangama" Happy 2 b a part of dis beautiful stories It's a tribute 2 d legendary filmmaker "Lt.Dr Puttanna Kangal".



Even though Rishab did not reveal more details about the cast and crew; the poster has made it clear that this is an ode to the legend Puttanna Kanagal who had made a film with Anthology and the same title back in 1974, which had Kalyan Kumar, Rajanikanth and Arathi in the lead roles.



H.K. Prakash, who bankrolled Rangitaranga and Rakshit Shetty's next Avane Srimannarayana, is producing the film along with Pradeep N.R. and Rishab Shetty under the banner Sridevi Entertainers and Rishab Shetty Cinemas. More details on this film are awaited.

