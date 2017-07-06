 »   »   » Get Ready And Brace Yourselves As The Third Instalment Of Kotigobba Franchise Is On The Deck!

Saahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan's Kotigobba was a huge success, back in 2001 when it was released. The super-hit film attained a cult status among the fans. Last year, a spiritual sequel to Kotigobba was released, Kotigobba 2, starring Kichcha Sudeep. It was a roaring success, even though it was not an actual sequel to the original movie.

Seeing the success of Kotigobba 2, the producers have decided to bring a third movie in the same franchise. Yes, Kichcha Sudeep will be acting in the third instalment as well.

Currently, Kichcha Sudeep is busy shooting for The Villain. There are talks in Gandhinagar that Sudeep will start working for Kotigobba 3,immediately after completing the shooting for The Villain. Soorappa Babu, who had produced Kotigobba 2, will again fund for Kotigobba 3.

Here are some fun facts about Kichcha Sudeep's yet-to-be-launched, Kotigobba 3. Read more...