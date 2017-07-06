Get Ready And Brace Yourselves As The Third Instalment Of Kotigobba Franchise Is On The Deck!
Saahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan's Kotigobba was a huge success, back in 2001 when it was released. The super-hit film attained a cult status among the fans. Last year, a spiritual sequel to Kotigobba was released, Kotigobba 2, starring Kichcha Sudeep. It was a roaring success, even though it was not an actual sequel to the original movie.
Seeing the success of Kotigobba 2, the producers have decided to bring a third movie in the same franchise. Yes, Kichcha Sudeep will be acting in the third instalment as well.
Currently, Kichcha Sudeep is busy shooting for The Villain. There are talks in Gandhinagar that Sudeep will start working for Kotigobba 3,immediately after completing the shooting for The Villain. Soorappa Babu, who had produced Kotigobba 2, will again fund for Kotigobba 3.
Here are some fun facts about Kichcha Sudeep's yet-to-be-launched, Kotigobba 3. Read more...
This Is No Gossip!
The piece of information that we just gave you regarding Kotigobba 3 is definitely not a gossip. This we say with confidence as the source who revealed the information is very close to Sudeep.
Change Of Director
News is that a new director from Sandalwood will direct Kotigobba 3. There are currently three names that are contending for the movie direction, but Sudeep will choose the appropriate director himself.
Expect The Teaser By October
The team is planning to release a teaser first and then start shooting for the movie. They initially plan to first release the teaser by October, this year.
Story By Sudeep
Sudeep has the basic story for the movie ready. He has apparently conveyed the story to three directors and has asked them to develop complete screenplay based on the given story, individually.
Kotigobba 3 Soon After The Villain
Presently, Sudeep is busy shooting for Prem's directorial, The Villain. As soon as the shooting is completed for that movie, Sudeep is believed to join the team of Kotigobba 3.