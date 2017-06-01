 »   »   » Leelavathi Recalls Old Memories Of Parvathamma And Breaks Down Into Tears

The sudden demise of producer cum distributor, Parvathamma Rajkumar was shocking to everybody. Likewise, senior actress Leelavathi was very shocked. The moment she heard the news, Leelavathi went to Raghavendra Rajkumar's house in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru to condole the death of Parvathamma.

While addressing the media, Leelavathi said that Parvathamma Rajkumar was a very 'special lady' and that she did not expect to hear such heart breaking news. Read on to find more about what Leelavathi had to say about Parvathamma and her family.

30 Years Ago..

"30 years ago, Parvathamma Rajkumar handed me a coconut with flowers as 'Prasadam' and defended me against certain people by insisting that there was no mistake from my side. She accepted me wholeheartedly. That one grand gesture of hers is what brought me till here" said the senior actress while shedding tears.

I Wish Her Soul Rests in Peace

"I pray to God to rest the departed in peace. I wish God gives stength to the family to bear this loss" remarked Leelavathi.

Should Have Gone To Singapore For Treatment

"Is there no money in the Karnataka State Treasury? Parvathamma should have been sent to Singapore for a better treatment because I believe she would have survived if she took her treatment there" quipped Leelavathi.

Parvathamma Was A Very Special Lady

While talking about Parvatamma's character, Leelavathi said, "I wanted her to be alive because she would have taken Sandalwood to a whole new level. She lived a samaritan life. I only wish for every lady to become as special as her."

God Give Strength To Her Kids

Leelavathi concluded by saying, "Nobody should practice or propogate hate. Love can move the world. Nobody is unequal as all are God's own children. I pray to God to give strength to the family. God bless them."