 »   »   » Happy Birthday Dr. Shivarajkumar!! 10 Best Movies Of The Actor Till Date!

Even as it is his birthday today, Century King Shivarajkumar seems to be getting younger every year. Dr. Shivarajkumar will be stepping into the 55th year of his life today, July 12. With his dedication and passion towards his work, the actor has achieved stardom and found place in the heart of millions of Kannadigas. He has acted in wide-variety of roles in his career spanning over 31 years.
His acting journey began with the movie, Anand, way back in 1986. It was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and ended up being declared a superhit. It was followed by two more super-hit movies - Rathasapthami (1986) and Manamecchida Hudugi (1988), which got him the dream beginning in Sandalwood and won him the title, 'Hat-trick Hero'.
Shivarajkumar has won millions of hearts by essaying different kind of roles. Having acted in over 100 films, he has impressed his audience in sentimental, action and lover-boy roles. What surprises the most, is the fact that young actresses dream of romancing him on-screen even today.
Being the son of legendary Dr. Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, who is fondly called by the name Shivanna, has created a brand of his own. Well, he is largely credited for creating action aura in Kannada film industry.
The actor will be celebrating his birthday today, July 12. On account of his birthday, we at Filmibeat compiled a list of some of his best movies of all times, till date. Let's have a look at it..
Anand (1986)
The first film in the list is undoubtedly his debut movie, Anand, which ran for over 25 weeks and had set a new record at Kannada box office. The film, which also introduced Sudharani to Sandalwood, was produced under their home banner. It had Sankar-Ganesh's music and B. C. Gowri Shankar's cinematography.
Om (1995)
After working in over 20 films, Shivanna was looking for an image-makeover as he was doing similar kind of roles. He got this makeover in Upendra Rao's directorial, Om, which became a career-changing movie for Shivarajkumar, as it gave him a never-before identity in Sandalwood.
Despite being controversial film for the content over violence and for casting the infamous rowdies like Jedarahalli Krishnappa, Bekkina Kannu (Cat Eye) Raajendra, Korangu and Tanveer in the film, the flick not only set a benchmark at the box office but also won critical appreciation.
It has to be noted that Om managed to re-release every year, for 20 years, until its satellite and TV rights were sold to Udaya TV in 2015 for a whopping 10 Crores. It was telecast on TV for the first time in 20 years on August 15, 2015. Until then, the film had seen a total re-release of up to 630 times in Karnataka.
Janumada Jodi (1996)
T. S. Nagabharana directed, Janumada Jodi, was based on caste system and a message-oriented movie. The film did not garner much attention when it hit the floors, but things started changing once the audio scored by V. Manohar hit the stands.
The success of the music generated huge hype and the film was overwhelmingly welcomed by the audience. Just when people were thinking that Shivanna was turning a full-time action hero, this movie came as a welcome change. It was honored with multiple awards.
Nammoora Mandara Hoove (1997)
Nammoora Mandara Hoove directed by Sunil Kumar Desai starred Shivarajkumar, Ramesh and Prema in the lead roles. It was a romantic film, which became the biggest musical hit then. The film had Illayaraja's music and Prof. Doddarange Gowda's lyrics.
AK 47 (1999)
AK 47 proved once again that action-oriented roles were tailor-made for Shivarajkumar. The brilliant story by S. R. Brothers and the direction of Om Prakash Rao made the film a big winner. Hamsalekha's music also contributed to the success of the movie.
Chigurida Kanasu (2003)
Again, Shivarajkumar and T. S. Nagabharana collaborated in 2002, to deliver a world-class movie that was a critics hit. Starring Shivarajkumar, Rekha Unnikrishnan and Avinash in pivotal roles, Chigurida Kanasu was based on a novel of the same name by Shivaram Karanth.
The film tells the story of a young man returning back to his ancestral village with a dream to improvise the place. Not being content with his city life, he dedicates himself to building a bridge across the village, to ease the troubles of fellow residents. He also builds a small scale Hydro-Electric Power Plant in the village and gives electricity supply.
Surprisingly, Bollywood film Swades (2004), starring Shahrukh Khan, was loosely based on the plot of this movie.
Jogi (2005)
Shivarajkumar starrer Jogi, was directed by Prem. It was an action-oriented movie, which had a mother sentiment story. The film reinvented Shivanna's career and it was a milestone movie in Sandalwood in terms of box office collections.
Thamassu (2010)
Thamassu was directed by former gangster turned journalist, Agni Shridhar. Shivanna played the lead role in the movie, while Padmapriya was paired opposite to him as the female lead. The film was very well-received and critics showered extremely positive reviews. The story has been inspired by the aftermath of 2002 Gujarat Communal Riots.
Jogayya (2011)
Jogayya was a sequel to the blockbuster film, Jogi (2005). As with the previous one, this film too, was directed by Prem and starred Shivarajkumar as Madesha. It was Shivanna's 100th film and the shooting began on the star's 49th birthday.
Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya (2017)
The film was directed by Yogi G. Raj and starred Shivarajkumar as the male lead. Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya has been deemed as a classic movie which has become the driving force with farmer's issue being the main point of focus.
Another special thing to mention here is that Late Dr. Rajkumar appears on screen as 'Bangarada Manushya'. As of July 2017, the movie has already successfully completed 50 days in theaters.