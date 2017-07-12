 »   »   » Happy Birthday Dr. Shivarajkumar!! 10 Best Movies Of The Actor Till Date!

Even as it is his birthday today, Century King Shivarajkumar seems to be getting younger every year. Dr. Shivarajkumar will be stepping into the 55th year of his life today, July 12. With his dedication and passion towards his work, the actor has achieved stardom and found place in the heart of millions of Kannadigas. He has acted in wide-variety of roles in his career spanning over 31 years.

His acting journey began with the movie, Anand, way back in 1986. It was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and ended up being declared a superhit. It was followed by two more super-hit movies - Rathasapthami (1986) and Manamecchida Hudugi (1988), which got him the dream beginning in Sandalwood and won him the title, 'Hat-trick Hero'.

Shivarajkumar has won millions of hearts by essaying different kind of roles. Having acted in over 100 films, he has impressed his audience in sentimental, action and lover-boy roles. What surprises the most, is the fact that young actresses dream of romancing him on-screen even today.

Being the son of legendary Dr. Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, who is fondly called by the name Shivanna, has created a brand of his own. Well, he is largely credited for creating action aura in Kannada film industry.

The actor will be celebrating his birthday today, July 12. On account of his birthday, we at Filmibeat compiled a list of some of his best movies of all times, till date. Let's have a look at it..

