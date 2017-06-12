 »   »   » Yogi And Sahitya Get Engaged In A Sweet And Simple Ceremony

Actor Loose Maada Yogi got engaged to Sahitya Urs yesterday, June 11. The engagement, which was attended by family and close relatives, took place at Sahitya's residence in Yediyur, Bengaluru.

The rituals had begun early in the morning yesterday for the engagement. Yogi's grandmother Ambuja, had personally selected the ring for Sahitya. The rings were exchanged yesterday at 12.30 pm.

Having studied together in the same school, Yogi and Sahitya were in love from the past three years. The couple got engaged, after having managed to convince each of their families to get married.

Having zero connections with Kannada Film Industry, Sahitya is a software engineer by profession. From being just friends, Sahitya and Yogi have now officially become a couple. They are to be married on November 2, 2017.