 »   »   » Loose Maada Yogi Expresses His Admiration Towards His Idol, Dr. Shivarajkumar!

Apparently, Loose Maada Yogi had an unfulfilled wish to share screen space with Dr. Shivarajkumar. Now, that dream has come true for Yogi, who is a staunch fan and follower of Dr. Shivarajkumar. In the movie, Mass Leader, Yogi has shared screen space with Dr. Shivarajkumar.

Sharing screen space with Shivanna for the first time, Yogi has enacted an antagonistic role. Mass Leader's audio was launched yesterday, July 9. The audio of Mass Leader was launched by Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The event witnessed many stalwarts and celebrities of Sandalwood.



Loose Maada Yogi spoke on this occasion, sharing his memories of being a hardcore fan of Shivanna right from his school days. Being very shy by nature, Yogi also shared his experience of working with his idol.



When Yogi was in Class 10, blockbuster of Kannada film industry, Jogi was released. Wanting to watch the movie first, Yogi had bunked his classes to watch the movie in theatres. He has confessed on various occasions that he is a die-hard fan of Dr. Shivarajkumar.



"Shivanna is always the inspiration of my life. When I was a kid, all I had in mind was to take a picture with Dr. Shivarajkumar or at least have a conversation with him. But, somehow, I ended up in Sandalwood and eventually got an opportunity to act with him in this movie. I am extremely happy", said Yogi, recollecting his memories.



He further added, "I was very happy when I was offered a role in Shivanna's Mass Leader. But, when I was told about my role, I was afraid. I was afraid to act as a villain in front of my idol. But, the director somehow convinced me to take up the role and I shot for it."



Loose Maada Yogi concluded his speech by saying, "Now that the film is completed and ready for release, I am prepared to leave town for a few days as well because I do not want to get beaten up by Shivanna's fans for being the bad guy."



Well, do not worry Yogi, the fans will love you for your acting. All is fair in cinema..isn't it?