Mahesh Speaks About His Brother Golden Star Ganesh On WWR 3
Golden Star Ganesh had appeared on the Grand Finale of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3. Many guests, who were integral part of Ganesh's life, appeared on the show. One amongst them was Mahesh, Ganesh's younger brother.
Ganesh has two siblings, Mahesh and Umesh. Ganesh being the eldest used to take care of his brothers in their childhood. Having grown up and spent maximum time with Ganesh, Mahesh revealed the difficulties they faced during their childhood, describing the situations with every minute detail.
As and when Mahesh kept revealing details, Ganesh had tears in his eyes. What were the details? Why Ganesh became emotional?
Memories Of TV
Mahesh said, "There was only 1 TV in our entire village. Come Thursday, Ganesh used to carry Umesh on his shoulder and hold me by my hand and take us to watch film songs on TV. I still remember that."
The Story Of Money Lifting
"This one time, mother was not at home. You and Umesh together went to the pooja room and lifted some money from the 'Hundi'. The moment any new films released, you used to record it and play it back to us. Using father's dhoti as screen, you used to project movies in the house", said Mahesh, recollecting his memories.
You Proved That You Could Win
"You performed well for the first time when you were in PUC. Even though your performance was good, they awarded you the second rank just because you did not have a decent dress to wear. But, you took it as a challenge and beat the same girl to be the topper. That day, when you showed me your prize, I had tears in my eyes," said Mahesh.