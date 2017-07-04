 »   »   » Mahesh Speaks About His Brother Golden Star Ganesh On WWR 3

Golden Star Ganesh had appeared on the Grand Finale of Weekend With Ramesh Season 3. Many guests, who were integral part of Ganesh's life, appeared on the show. One amongst them was Mahesh, Ganesh's younger brother.

Ganesh has two siblings, Mahesh and Umesh. Ganesh being the eldest used to take care of his brothers in their childhood. Having grown up and spent maximum time with Ganesh, Mahesh revealed the difficulties they faced during their childhood, describing the situations with every minute detail.

As and when Mahesh kept revealing details, Ganesh had tears in his eyes. What were the details? Why Ganesh became emotional?

