 »   »   » The Real Intention Behind The Delay In Telecasting Puneeth Rajkumar's Episode In Maja Talkies!

Weekends are a joy to everybody. Especially for Kannada aficionados who wait out the whole week to watch the weekend blockbuster, Maja Talkies. Loved by many and enjoyed by all, Maja Talkies is a stand-up comedy and talk television series, telecasted in Colours Kannada channel and hosted by Srujan Lokesh, every weekend.

Although the idea seems to be borrowed from The Kapil Sharma Show, Maja Talkies is a hit among the audience in Karnataka as it provides some comic relief. People eagerly wait for the release of newer episodes every week, wherein, Sandalwood celebrities make an appearance in the show to promote their films.

Till date, the show has spanned more than 200 episodes wherein quite a lot of celebrities have made appearances as guests, except, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. He made his first appearance on the show when he shot for it recently in the beginning of May 2017. Ever since that news came, fans are enthusiastic to see Appu a.k.a Puneeth Rajkumar as guest in Maja Talkies.

It has been around 20 days since the Power Star shot for the episode, but, the episode has not been telecasted yet. This has left many wondering as to what went wrong. Read on to find the real reason behind the delay of the telecast of that episode.

It Should Have Been Telecasted By Now:

After the completion of shooting for each episode, Colours Kannada channel uploads pictures and promos on their Facebook page. Likewise, they did the same for the Puneeth Rajkumar episode. The pictures were uploaded on May 14th. As per their schedule, the episode should have been telecasted by now already. But that has not been done until now. This has left lingering thoughts in the audience's mind.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his first small screen guest appearance on this show, for the successful completion of his latest release, Rajakumara. Fans were eagerly waiting to see their idol on the small screen after a long time, which I'm sure they would have relished had it been a reality. But, the real reason behind this fiasco is simple.

The Real Reason:

Maja Talkies, having completed more than 200 episodes, celebrates their milestone episodes by inviting some very special guests. Previously, Challenging Star Darshan made an appearance for a special 50th episode. For their 100th episode, Hatrick Hero Dr. Shivarajkumar was invited as guest. According to sources, this time around, for their 250th episode, Maja Talkies team has planned to telecast the Puneeth Rajkumar special episode.

When Will It Be Telecasted?

Up until now, more than 230 episodes have been telecasted. So, that leaves us with a couple of weeks to wait for Puneeth Rajkumar's special episode. We hope the episode is worth the wait.